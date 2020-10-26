Remembering UChicago alum Earl Dickerson’s trailblazing legacy

His proximity to King hints at his stature: By 1963, Dickerson was a member of the national board of the NAACP, the president of an increasingly successful Black-owned life insurance company that had expanded economic opportunities for African Americans, and a trailblazing lawyer with both a famous Supreme Court win and several barrier-breaking milestones to his credit.

What the photo doesn’t say is this: Dickerson’s contributions to fair housing, fair employment, and racial justice were already intricately woven into the story of Chicago, his adopted home. His influence on the city, the American civil rights movement and the legal profession would be felt for decades. And despite this, 57 years later, his legacy would resemble his appearance in that photo—standing at the edge of history he’d helped create, barely recognizable to the majority of Americans.

“There are a lot of figures who both affect the course of history and capture the spirit of an age but are not always visible when we recite our history,” Prof. William Hubbard said in December. “In Earl Dickerson’s case, it could have been bias, or neglect, or that people’s attention was focused, for a variety of reasons, on more familiar names. He did a lot of work in the ’30s and ’40s, which was a time when America collectively was preoccupied with other things—recovery from the Depression, then World War II—and it may be that circumstances weren’t particularly favorable to him being celebrated by history.”

Hubbard had been thinking a lot about Dickerson, who died in 1986 at age 95. The centennial of Dickerson’s 1920 graduation was approaching, and the Law School was planning to celebrate; Hubbard had been working for months with Deputy Dean Richard McAdams and Professor from Practice Sharon Fairley, as well as a small group of students and staff. (What was originally supposed to be a two-day conference in April was rescheduled due to the pandemic. A virtual conference will be held Oct. 30, and the organizers hope to hold an in-person event on April 17, 2021.)

It wasn’t a simple undertaking: For someone lacking in widespread name recognition, there was an enormous amount to say about Earl Dickerson. His memory looms large in certain circles, among those with connections to him and some who are continuing his work. When he was alive, U.S. presidents and Chicago mayors and revered civil rights activists knew and respected him; one of Harold Washington’s first acts as Chicago mayor was to declare May 1, 1983, to be Earl B. Dickerson Day.

“When we think about the history of our city, Earl Dickerson was actually front and center on a lot of the important issues,” said Fairley, a criminal justice reform advocate and former federal prosecutor.

Fairley, JD’06, knew Dickerson’s name as a law student—most likely, she thinks, because she was a member of the Law School’s chapter of the Black Law Students Association, which is named for him. At the Law School, the bones of Dickerson’s story are familiar. He was a grandson of enslaved people who earned his JD here in 1920, a year after the 1919 race riots and almost three and a half decades before Brown v. Board of Education. And he argued Hansberry v. Lee, the 1940 Supreme Court case that opened up housing for African Americans in part of Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood and set the stage for the end of racially restrictive covenants nationwide.

Dickerson’s portrait hangs in the Law School’s classroom wing, alongside photos of other pioneers like Nelson Willis, LLB’1918, the first African American to earn a UChicago law degree, and Sophonisba Breckinridge, JD’1904, the Law School’s first female graduate. In addition to the Earl B. Dickerson BLSA chapter, the Law School has an Earl B. Dickerson postgraduate fellowship, which is awarded each year to a promising legal scholar, and an Earl B. Dickerson student scholarship, which is given annually to a student who displays a commitment to social justice. Dickerson’s work is also discussed occasionally in classes.