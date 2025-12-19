Reflecting on 2025 at UChicago

Looking back at the past year, 2025 was marked by discovery and transformation at the University of Chicago. Faculty, students, staff, and alumni celebrated awards and recognition; launched new centers and initiatives; and made deep contributions to the foundation of human knowledge. Take a look back at some of the notable stories from 2025, a year in which the University and members of its intellectual community:

Opened new centers and institutes to advance the pursuit of knowledge. A $21 million gift from philanthropist Thea Berggren to UChicago established the Berggren Center for Quantum Biology and Medicine to merge quantum technology with biology to transform the future of medicine; an $18.4 million commitment from the Leinweber Foundation will support the creation of a new institute for theoretical physics at UChicago; and a $25 million gift from Priscilla and Steven A. Kersten will strengthen K–12 education research. Brought new life to Botany Pond. The beloved campus landmark was renovated last year, but that was only the first step. A team including UChicago ecologists put together a plan to make the pond into a self-regulating ecosystem, starting with transplants of mud to seed microbial life—all the way up the food chain to native fish, turtles and plants.