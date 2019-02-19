Rebecca Jarvis, AB’03, to speak at Class Day during Convocation weekend

Rebecca Jarvis, AB’03, ABC News’ chief business, technology and economics correspondent, has been named the invited speaker for the University of Chicago’s Class Day ceremony on Friday, June 14. The student-organized event kicks off Convocation weekend and celebrates the accomplishments of graduating students in the undergraduate College and their unique contributions to the UChicago community.

Jarvis is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and host and creator of The Dropout, a top-rated podcast which chronicles the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. Jarvis reports for ABC News’Good Morning America,World News Tonight, 20/20, Nightline and This Week. She is also the host and creator of No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis, a podcast which features influential women discussing their paths to success.

“The University of Chicago was pivotal in shaping my life and career, and it’s an immense honor to be selected as the Class Day speaker,” Jarvis said. “I look forward to returning to campus to celebrate with the remarkable Class of 2019 and share in this important and exciting occasion.”

While in the College, Jarvis majored in both economics and law, letters, and society, a program that develops students’ critical analysis of the law and its application. Outside the classroom, she wrote for The Chicago Maroon and participated in Off-Off Campus improv comedy troupe.

“Rebecca’s accomplishments as a journalist have informed and enriched the thinking of a broad audience, applying the College’s unique curriculum to significant public affairs,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “Our graduating students will benefit from Rebecca’s insights as they prepare to make an impact in their own fields of study and activity.”

The Class Day celebration began in 2017 and has featured speakers Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Obama; and David Brooks, AB’83, columnist for The New York Times. This year’s event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on UChicago’s Main Quadrangles. It will feature remarks by students from the Class of 2019 and the presentation of College awards. Friends and family of graduating students, as well as the UChicago community, are invited to attend.

For more information on Convocation Weekend, visit convocation.uchicago.edu.