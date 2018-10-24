Quantum network to test unhackable communications

As the result of a growing focus on quantum research among scientists at Argonne, Fermilab and UChicago, the three institutions have formed a partnership, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, involving 70 scientists and engineers and bringing together the intellectual talents, research capabilities and engineering power of the three affiliated institutions.

“This is the first time anyone has even planned to carry out a quantum network like this: a permanent, functioning quantum teleportation network at long distances in the United States,” said Fermilab Deputy Director and Chief Research Officer Joe Lykken. “We want to demonstrate the enabling quantum technology. And we want to capitalize on our expertise to pave the way for others to create their own networks. Decades ago, building something like this would have been just a dream. But we’re doing it now, and soon others will be able to.”

The strange laws of quantum

The new communications network taps the strange laws of quantum mechanics, which govern the interactions of the smallest particles.

Part of the interest in the development of quantum systems stems from a rule of quantum mechanics that states that measuring a quantum particle alters its state. Scientists believe that a quantum system could be virtually unhackable because if someone tries to look at a transmission, it would be disturbed, the information destroyed and the senders alerted.

The quantum systems being developed at Fermilab and Argonne will eventually tap an underground link first built in the 1980s to test data transfer. The optical fiber cables are still undisturbed and functional, scientists said.

The way the quantum network works is by “entangling” particles, another quirk of quantum mechanics that says you can link two (or more) particles so that they are in a shared state—and whatever happens to one affects the other, even if they’re miles apart at the time.

Thus if scientists share an entangled pair of particles between two locations, the quantum information can get across, even if the locations are far apart and they don’t have a physical connection between them. While the quantum information has been “teleported,” no object is being transported.

So far, systems like these have been tested in laboratories and at small scales. Even a few kilometers of distance have been a challenge, since entangled particles must not interact in any way with their environment, and scientists must overcome any loss of photons emitted by the particles and precisely coordinate the timing of their transmissions.

“Performing information teleportation across real-world distances many miles apart allows us to identify practical problems involved in operating a quantum network: What are the technological challenges, how secure is the communication and what are the limits to transporting information in this manner?” Awschalom said.