Prof. Raghuram Rajan examines COVID-19’s impact on the global economy

Despite occupying such a large share of the world’s attention, COVID-19 continues to impose massive uncertainty about public health and economic well-being. How bad will the economic crisis get? Which industries are best positioned to bounce back, and which are facing prolonged hardship? Can policy makers cooperate across international boundaries given scarce resources?

On April 13, as part of the University of Chicago’s virtual Harper Lecture series, Chicago Booth’s Raghuram G. Rajan spoke with Chicago Booth Review editor-in-chief Hal Weitzman about many of the crisis’ looming questions.

—This video was first published by the Chicago Booth Review.