President Alivisatos and Provost Lee welcome back UChicago community

Editor’s note: This message was sent Sept. 27 from President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee to members of the University community.

As the academic year begins, we are pleased to welcome new and returning faculty, students, staff, researchers, lecturers, and visitors to the University.

This Autumn Quarter is particularly significant as it marks our full resumption of in-person campus activities since the start of the pandemic. We are thankful to the many individuals who have worked tirelessly to make a safe return to campus possible and to all members of our campus community for continuing to follow the University’s health and safety requirements.

It is a very exciting time to be on campus, and we look forward to working with you to identify new ways of becoming an even more engaged University—exploring innovative methods of connecting our groundbreaking research and scholarship to the world in transformational ways.

Please watch the video message for more information about the upcoming year. We look forward to seeing you on campus.