In pre-colonial Africa, political decentralization was by design

Pre-colonial African societies have long been seen through the lens of what they didn't become.

New research argues they should be understood on their own terms—as a result of deliberate institutional choices.

A new working paper, “ Africa as a Success Story: Political Organization in Pre-Colonial Africa ,” by University of Chicago Prof. James A. Robinson and coauthor Asst. Prof. Soeren J. Henn of the University of Wisconsin, offers a sweeping reinterpretation of African political institutions before European colonization.

“Drawing on economics, history, and anthropology, we argue that African societies intentionally organized themselves to prevent political centralization—and that, by their own objectives, they largely succeeded in this political goal,” said Robinson, a Nobel laureate.

The paper uses ethnographic records and historical population data to make a striking new claim: that in 1880, on the eve of the European “scramble for Africa,” the continent was home to an estimated 45,000 independent political units, or polities. Fewer than 2% of these could reasonably be classified as states, and less than 1% were organized along ethnic lines. Even when larger states did exist, the paper finds, they encompassed at most a total of 44% of Africa’s population.

This level of political decentralization set Africa apart from Eurasia, where large, bureaucratic states became common. Rather than explaining this as a passive outcome of low population density or limited resources, Henn and Robinson argue that African societies deliberately maintained their decentralized systems through social norms, institutional design and political choice.

Much of the existing literature in economics explains state formation through material incentives, including issues of war, taxation, trade or the control of resources. While these help explain Eurasian trajectories, the authors argue they do not neatly apply to the context of Africa.