New Venture Challenge marks 25 years as pioneering startup accelerator

The podcast series began a conversation among three key leaders responsible for the success and the evolution of the New Venture Challenge: Steve Kaplan, Neubauer Family Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at Booth and Kessenich E.P. Faculty Director at the Polsky Center; Ellen Rudnick, the first executive director of the Polsky Center and currently a professor of entrepreneurship at Booth; and Mark Tebbe, who served as an NVC judge and mentor for years before joining the Booth faculty and Polsky Center as an entrepreneur-in-residence.

“We’ve gotten better at it over time,” Kaplan said of the NVC. “To the point where it’s really magical.”

The magic of the NVC

While university-based accelerators have become more commonplace, Chicago Booth’s New Venture Challenge consistently ranks as the best in the nation, according to the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project. That’s because it combines experiential education with the resources and know-how to actually build successful companies, said Yael Hochberg, managing director of the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project, which led the research project to evaluate programs based on numerous factors including startup financing and exit activity, survival rate, alumni network and a survey of graduates.

“You have academics, practitioners who are in the industry who are teaching alongside those academics, mentors who are coming from all over the place who can be matched really well to the startups,” Hochberg said. “It brings together so many perspectives and skillsets and that’s really distinguishing.”

Hochberg observed the NVC course while serving as a visiting professor at Booth in the 2017-2018 academic year, and said she was impressed how valuable the experience was even for students whose companies don’t win any funding.

“Until I sat through it and saw the process I don’t think I had the realization of how much went into the teams that didn’t make it into the finals and how powerful an experience it was,” Hochberg said.

The traditional MBA track of the NVC, which is open to all UChicago graduate students, runs the duration of the academic year. In the fall students explore ideas and build teams, and in January the teams submit applications for the credit-bearing NVC class.

The approximately 30 teams accepted into the spring course participate in a rigorous learn-by-doing curriculum, which includes presenting their business plans to classroom judges, coaches and mentors who offer feedback, allowing them to adjust along the way.

The intense criticism brings some students to tears, but it allows them to fix weaknesses early on.

“It gets them more to the essence of who they are,” Tebbe said.

Meanwhile, professors and coaches tap into their networks and introduce students to investors and industry leaders who they think may be of help. Rudnick recalls introducing a student to Ulta CEO Mary Dillon, who was happy to take the meeting.

“It has a reputation,” Rudnick said of the NVC. “Amazing people will answer the phone call.”