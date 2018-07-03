Podcast: Hanna Holborn Gray discusses UChicago career, new memoir

In her new memoir, An Academic Life former UChicago President Hanna Holborn Gray details her life and academic career—from the child of refugees from Nazi Germany to dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern, to provost (and then acting president) at Yale, and finally president of UChicago—all “firsts” for women in American higher education.

Gray, the Harry Pratt Judson Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Early Modern European History, recently sat down with the Seminary Co-op’s Open stacks podcast to discuss her book and her life.