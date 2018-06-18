Pearson Global Forum set for Oct. 4-5

The Pearson Global Forum will take place Oct. 4-5, bringing together scholars, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine strategies to prevent, de-escalate and resolve violent conflicts around the world.

The inaugural Forum will be held at the University of Chicago hosted by The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts. Launched at UChicago in 2015, the Institute focuses on identifying new strategies to reduce or mitigate global conflicts, with the goal of achieving enduring impact by informing public policy to create a world more at peace. Pearson Institute faculty and faculty affiliates are working around the world in conflict and post-conflict zones to advance this field of research.

The Forum will convene researchers, students, policymakers and individuals working in conflict zones or with victims of conflict. The event will focus on bridging a critical gap between research and policy and using empirical insights to inform more effective policies.

“The Pearson Global Forum will bring together innovative ideas, policies and insights that can have a direct impact on people and societies. We look forward to welcoming to the University of Chicago a wide range of stakeholders from diplomats and legislators to researchers and students,” said Institute Director James Robinson, the Reverend Dr. Richard L. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies and University Professor at UChicago.

The academic agenda for the conference is being developed by Robinson; Institute faculty Christopher Blattman, the Ramalee E. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies; Oeindrila Dube, the Philip K. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies; and Institute faculty affiliates. They will work in collaboration with advisers Anne C. Richard, AM‘84, a centennial fellow at the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University who served as assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration in the Obama Administration; and Richard Fontaine, president of the Center for a New American Security who served as a foreign policy adviser to Sen. John McCain and held positions at the State Department and National Security Council.

In the coming months, please visit The Pearson Institute website to learn more about the Pearson Global Forum.