Gallery: Paul Alivisatos arrives at UChicago as 14th president

On Sept. 1, Paul Alivisatos officially assumed his role as the University of Chicago’s 14th president.

On a sunny morning, Alivisatos walked onto the campus he first saw decades ago as an undergraduate student and into his new office at Edward H. Levi Hall. He spent his first day meeting with his UChicago colleagues, as he begins the process of engaging more fully with the University community.

In the coming months, Alivisatos will host a series of listening sessions across campus, which will touch on topics that include foundational discovery and education, as well as both local and global engagement.

In his first message to the University community, Alivisatos looked ahead to opportunities to explore and develop ideas for the future.

“I’m excited to be back,” he wrote, “and I’m looking forward to a fall that is full of energy and debate, as we come together to build on a great legacy while planning for a vibrant and engaged University of Chicago of the future.”