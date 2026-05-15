Paolo Cherchi, distinguished Romance philologist and devoted teacher, 1937-2026

Paolo Cherchi, a scholar of Romance philology whose work shaped the study of medieval and early modern literature, died April 4 in Chicago, surrounded by family.

He was a few weeks shy of his 89th birthday. A member of the University of Chicago community for nearly four decades, Cherchi was known for his prodigious scholarship and his expansive intellectual generosity.

Cherchi taught Romance philology as well as Italian and Spanish literature in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures from 1965 until his retirement in 2003. He published more than 600 works on texts ranging from the medieval period to the 18th century, while also engaging modern authors. A true Romanist, his scholarship ranged across Italian, Spanish, Latin, Provençal and Catalan traditions, often tracing how literary motifs traveled across time, language and genre.

Though frequently described as a figure of great erudition, Cherchi himself resisted the label. His colleague Justin Steinberg, William H. Colvin Professor of Italian Literature, recalled that Cherchi saw erudition as a “cold way of looking at what knowledge is.”

Instead, Cherchi believed scholarship began with a problem, something unresolved in a text. His inquiry unfolded from that moment in what Steinberg described as a “golden chain of textual associations” that defined Cherchi’s work.

For Cherchi, the power of the humanities lay in addressing existential questions, rather than using texts to illustrate preexisting ideas. He hoped to instill this same intellectual hunger in others.

“I never left a conversation with him without wanting to read three or four things,” Steinberg recalled.

Cherchi’s learning extended well beyond his own fields.

“He was intellectually extremely strong in his field, but also cultivated a remarkable curiosity for other subjects,” recalled his son, Marcello Cherchi, PhD’97, a neurologist at UChicago Medicine. “He was always interested in what I was doing, no matter how distant it was from his knowledge.”

Marcello also remembered his father’s rigorous work ethic, “which I still try to live up to.”

Cherchi’s books were widely celebrated and reshaped how scholars understand literary borrowing and invention. His studies of courtly love, Renaissance rewriting and onestade, a concept often translated as a form of ethical or social virtue, demonstrated how literary history must engage the complexity of tradition.

As one colleague noted, Cherchi’s work revealed that even canonical masterpieces could only be understood through deep attention to neglected texts, forgotten ideas and the layered evolution of meaning.

“He connected the broken link between modern cultural history and older, enduring forms of knowledge,” said Mauricio Tenorio, Gustavus F. and Ann M. Swift Distinguished Service Professor of History. “Incredibly generous with his time and erudition in many languages, Paolo taught me both the evolution of Latin into vernaculars and the politics of philology. I will miss his generous help, his wonderful smile.”

A life in scholarship across languages and worlds

Cherchi was born May 10, 1937, in Oschiri, Sardinia. He received his laurea in lettere from the University of Cagliari in 1962 and his Ph.D. in Romance languages from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1966. He began teaching at UChicago in 1965.

Cherchi served on the editorial board of Modern Philology from 1973 to 1988; following his retirement, the journal published a tribute issue in his honor. In his later career, he also taught at the University of Ferrara in Italy, where he joined the faculty per chiara fama, an honor reserved for scholars of exceptional distinction.

A committed institutional thinker, Cherchi built enduring relationships with scholars and institutions in Italy, including exchanges with the University of Rome La Sapienza, that brought students and faculty into sustained intellectual dialogue. These efforts helped position Chicago as a hub for Romance philology and Italian studies.