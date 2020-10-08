From outdoor art to virtual worlds, a look at UChicago’s Autumn Quarter

“Looking past our own reality toward other ways of living and being that are equally possible is often the beginning of dynamic change and innovative new ideas about politics, technology and culture,” said Assoc. Prof. Ada Palmer, ExoTerra’s main orchestrator. “Throughout history, those ideas have often originated in imaginary spaces first, and been created second.”

The game will run over the entire academic year, and will be offered as a component of multiple classes each quarter. Students also can participate as an extracurricular activity outside of class.

A Renaissance historian and an award-winning science fiction novelist, Palmer is teaching one of the courses with an ExoTerra component—“Europe’s Intellectual Transformations”—and writing the overarching plot for the game. Other courses offered during Autumn Quarter include “Education and Social Inequality,” “Global Warming: Understanding the Forecast” and “Public Policy Practicum: Interview Project on Policing.”

Experts from Earth in many fields are making guest appearances advising on science, politics and other issues; alums interested in joining as guest experts are welcome to contact Palmer.

Homecoming Week goes virtual

The University community is invited to “celebrate UChicago in mind, body and school spirit” during this year’s Digital Homecoming Week.

Six days of intellectual and extracurricular activities will begin Oct. 12 with Maroon Monday, in which the University community is encouraged to show their school spirit on social media. Two other UChicago traditions also will be held virtually this year—the Homecoming banner competition (vote for your favorites online Oct. 12-17) and Family Weekend, which the undergraduate College will host Oct. 16-17.

Other highlights of Homecoming Week include the 40th anniversary of Humanities Day, an architectural tour of campus, a discussion of the upcoming election, a class on craft beer and an OI-led celebration of ancient games. See the full list of events here.

Curating art

The pandemic has presented an existential challenge to museums across the country, limiting their ability to welcome guests. To adjust to this reality, the Smart Museum of Art has instituted free, reservation-only visits—with time slots available Thursdays through Sundays.

The Smart is currently hosting two exhibitions: a seven-year survey of the work of Berlin-based artist Claudia Wieser, open through Dec. 13; and Take Care, which draws extensively from the museum’s own collection.

Open through March 21, Take Care explores what it means to care for something, someone or ourselves. It also includes a section for guest curators; artwork nominations are accepted on a rolling basis, and selections rotate every three weeks. The first comes from Asst. Prof. Brian Callender of UChicago Medicine, who chose Song Yongping’s My Parents, a series of photographs taken over several years.

“At its core, this series depicts the universal experience of illness and aging, processes that strip us bare and expose our vulnerabilities,” Callender wrote on the Smart Museum’s blog. “It is in these moments of vulnerability that acts of care are expressed and relationships of caring are formed, strengthened and shattered. In these moments, we require care.”

As part of Homecoming Week, Callender will participate in an Oct. 15 panel discussion on Take Care. The event will also include Andrea Yarbrough, founder of the initiative in c/o Black women, and will be moderated by Divinity School graduate student Aneesah Ettress.

A physician who explores the use of the humanities in capturing the patient experience, Callender also helped create The Fetus in Utero, a 2019 exhibition at the UChicago Library’s Special Collections Research Center. He and co-curator Margaret Carlyle, a former UChicago postdoc, recently collaborated with the Research Computing Center to relaunch the exhibition online.

—This story includes contributions from Louise Lerner, Jack Wang and Max Witynski.