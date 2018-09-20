UChicago to welcome new students into intellectual community

Members of the Class of 2022 will move into their residence halls on Saturday, kicking off Orientation Week and the start of their academic journey at UChicago.

O-Week includes eight days of events and programs that introduce students to campus, UChicago traditions and the community of scholars that make the University an intellectual destination for students from across the globe.

On Sunday, first-years will bid farewell to their families before joining their peers in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel for Opening Convocation, the College’s formal welcome to the University. The event will be webcast live beginning at 3 p.m. and will include remarks from President Robert J. Zimmer and Dean of the College John W. Boyer. A bagpipe procession will then lead students to Hull Gate, where the UChicago community will welcome students in a lively celebration.

Graduate students will gather Tuesday for their own bagpipe-led procession and Convocation at Rockefeller Chapel, during which several featured speakers will welcome the students and set the stage for their time at the University.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Prof. Gabriel Richardson Lear will present the Aims of Education Address. A UChicago tradition since 1961, the event features a UChicago faculty member speaking to the entering class about the unique aims of liberal arts education at UChicago. Following the address at Rockefeller Chapel, which will be webcast on Facebook Live, UChicago faculty members will join students back in their houses across campus for discussions.

As O-Week comes to a close, students will have the opportunity to socialize at a Reynolds Club party and attend a welcome celebration with faculty, staff and returning students at the Museum of Science and Industry.