Nutrient in breast milk helps boosts immune system development in mice

Trans-vaccenic acid (TVA), the most abundant trans fatty acid found in human breast milk, helps boost immune system development and has long-lasting effects on immune system health in mice, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Chicago.

The study, published in Science, showed that nursing female mice fed a diet enriched with trans-vaccenic acid (TVA) passed the nutrient to their pups, leading to increased production of immune cells during early development. Genetic analyses also showed that TVA exposure during breastfeeding reprogrammed immune cells to improve responses to pathogens. Mice that were nursed on TVA-enriched milk responded faster to infections with viruses or common bacteria, even into adulthood.

“It’s common knowledge that breastfeeding is important for neonatal immune development and overall health, but breast milk is so complex that it seems almost impossible that one single molecule would be sufficient to change a baby’s immune development,” said Jing Chen, the Janet Davison Rowley Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine at UChicago and one of the senior authors of the new study. “So it was very surprising to see that during this crucial stage of development, one nutrient derived from the mother’s diet and delivered through breastfeeding has such a tremendous effect.”

Long-term immune imprinting

Trans-vaccenic acid is a long-chain fatty acid found in meat and dairy products from grazing animals such as cows and sheep. The human and mouse body cannot produce TVA on its own, so it must be obtained through diet. In a 2023 study, Chen and his colleagues found that it improves the ability of CD8+ T cells to infiltrate tumors and kill cancer cells in adult mice. Because TVA is also abundant in human breast milk, the researchers wanted to understand how it might influence immune development early in life.

In a series of mouse experiments, the team fed nursing mothers a diet enriched with TVA. The nutrient was passed on to their pups through breast milk, where it promoted the development of a broader and more effective immune cell population, particularly CD4+ T cells that are important for adaptive immunity.

Working with Chuan He, the John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry and a senior author of the study, the researchers also conducted genetic analyses that revealed how increased TVA helped reprogram CD4+ T cells in the mice in a way that shifted their natural immune responses to favor fighting off microbes and other pathogens, instead of responding to antigens. Later experiments showed that when mice raised on TVA-enriched breast milk were exposed to the flu virus or Salmonella, they responded more quickly and had better survival rates than controls.