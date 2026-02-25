New tech shows promise for ‘engineering’ cells to prevent type 1 diabetes

Research on preventing type 1 diabetes often focuses on limiting the autoimmune response that destroys the body’s ability to produce its own insulin.

A new technology developed by scientists at the University of Chicago takes a different approach—preserving insulin-producing beta cells by giving them the ability to protect themselves.

In a study published in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers showed how nanoparticles created with lipids can deliver mRNA molecules to beta cells and prompt them to express more PD-L1, a cell surface protein that helps them evade the immune system.

In experiments with both mouse and human beta cells, the nanoparticles successfully reached their target and triggered PD-L1 expression. The same approach, which is similar to that used in some COVID-19 vaccines, also worked in a model where human beta cells were transplanted into mice.

“In this initial therapeutic proof of concept, we showed that we were able to deliver PD-L1 mRNA with our nanoparticle system, enable a delay in type 1 diabetes progression in mice, and also show potential translational relevance within human cells,” said Jacob Enriquez, a postdoctoral scholar at UChicago who led the study.

“So not only have we provided a vehicle for delivery to beta cells, which is innovative and exciting, but we've also shown that they can produce PD-L1 for immune protection.”

Building on success of RNA delivery technology

The breakthrough draws on collaboration between researchers from UChicago’s Biological Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME).

Enriquez works in the lab of Prof. Raghu Mirmira, where researchers focus on finding treatments to increase insulin production. For the new study, they teamed up with Prof. Yun Fang and Zhengjie Zhou, a former postdoc at UChicago who trained with Fang and Matthew Tirrell, the D. Gale Johnson Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus at UChicago PME.



Their team specializes in developing nanoparticles to deliver therapeutic cargo to cells and tissues. In this case, Zhou, who is now at Temple University, created a nanoparticle made of four lipids that can encapsulate mRNA molecules, as in some COVID-19 vaccines.