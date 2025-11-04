New study revises our picture of the most common planets in the galaxy

As telescopes have become more powerful, it’s turned out our solar system is not the only game in town: There are millions of other planets out there in the galaxy.

But we’re still teasing out clues about what they are actually like.

One of the puzzles is a kind of planet that appears to be one of the most common types in the universe. Known as “mini-Neptunes” because they run a little smaller than Neptune in our solar system, these planets are made of some mix of rock and metal, with thick atmospheres mostly made of hydrogen, helium, and perhaps water. Strangely, despite their abundance elsewhere, they have no analogue in our own solar system, making the population something of an enigma.

But a new study published Nov. 5, led by Prof. Eliza Kempton with the University of Chicago, adds a new wrinkle to our best picture yet of these distant worlds.

Though it was previously thought these planets are generally covered in planet-wide oceans of molten magma, Kempton found the surfaces of many of them may actually be solid.

These planets still wouldn’t be very fun for a human to stand on, though: The rocky surface is only solid because it’s under tremendous pressure from the weight of a thick atmosphere.

“This really upends a paradigm about these planets, which is interesting because there are so many of them in the universe,” Kempton said. “At the bottom of it, quite literally, we’re trying to understand what these objects are, because they don’t exist in our solar system.”

Mass and magma

Though we know planets outside our solar system—known as exoplanets—exist, they are so far away that even our most powerful telescopes can only pick up indirect signals, such as the dip in light when a planet crosses in front of its star.

However, scientists have come up with creative ways to interpret the data we do have. For example, they can get a sense of the molecules in planets’ atmospheres by analyzing the light filtering through, and measure planets’ gravitational effects on their host stars to find their masses.

Finding so many mini-Neptunes surprised scientists who saw them around nearby stars, given their total absence from our own neighborhood.

Due to the high temperatures and heavy atmospheres, it was thought these planets likely have global seas of molten magma on their surfaces, like the Earth briefly did. UChicago Assoc. Prof. Edwin Kite previously predicted these magma oceans may even begin to “eat” their own skies, limiting how large the planet can grow.