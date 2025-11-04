New ‘plug-and-play’ cell design could revolutionize cancer immunotherapy

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a modular cancer immunotherapy that can be switched on, off or reprogramed to attack different cancers.

Promising initial testing results, published in Science Advances, demonstrate a “universal” function built on a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) platform. This could make immunotherapy safer and easier to adapt to each patient—dramatically changing the treatment landscape for certain cancers.

With CAR-T cell therapy, a patient’s own immune cells are harvested and genetically engineered to recognize a specific tumor antigen and attack cancer cells. Although CAR-T cell therapy has shown remarkable outcomes in certain blood cancers, it has struggled to succeed in solid tumors. Its challenges include poor tumor penetration, toxic side effects, development of resistance mechanisms and the complex, patient-specific engineering process required for each treatment.

Traditional CAR-T cells rely on a fixed antigen-binding domain, which means they can only target one type of cancer antigen—a specific protein that marks tumor cells for attack. The potential toxicity of the therapy is also due to a single CAR-T cell packaging both targeting and attack machinery into a single large construct.

Moreover, tumors often display antigens in different degrees and may escape CAR-T cell therapy by losing the targeted proteins.

To make the therapy safer and more adaptable, UChicago researchers developed a new “split” system called GA1CAR. This uses engineered immune cells with a docking site that can receive updated tumor targeting information in the form of short-lived antibody pieces known as Fab fragments.

These Fab fragments are engineered to create a strong yet reversible connection. Without the Fab, GA1CAR-T cells stay inactive—unable to recognize or attack targets. This gives clinicians precise control over how, when and where the engineered cells attack cancer.

“This new CAR-T system acts like a plug-and-play device,” said co-lead author Anthony Kossiakoff, the Otho S.A. Sprague Distinguished Service Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “By simply switching the antibody fragment [Fab], we can redirect the same CAR-T cells to attack different cancer targets with greater safety and flexibility.”