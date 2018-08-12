NASA Parker Solar Probe, named after UChicago scientist, begins historic mission

At 2:31 a.m. CDT on Sunday, Aug. 12, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe blasted off into the predawn darkness, on its way to explore the sun on a mission that will send it closer to our star than any previous spacecraft.

With its liftoff, University of Chicago Prof. Emeritus Eugene Parker became the first person to witness the launch of a namesake spacecraft. The Parker Space Probe is the first NASA mission named in honor of a living person.

“All I can say is wow, here we go,” said Parker, who is the S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus in Physics at UChicago. “[Now I] really have to turn from biting my nails … to thinking about all the interesting things which I don’t know yet. We’re in for some learning the next several years.”