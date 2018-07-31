NASA mission to sun honors pioneering UChicago physicist

Prof. Eugene Parker was 31 years old in 1958 when he proposed a radical idea that changed the way we think about the sun and solar system. The space between planets was not empty, he said, but filled with a “solar wind”: an expanding force of particles flowing off the sun out through the farthest reaches of the solar system.

Like other scientists with outlandish theories about the sun before him, he was not believed at first.

“The first reviewer on the paper said, ‘Well I would suggest that Parker go to the library and read up on the subject before he tries to write a paper about it. Because this is utter nonsense,’” Parker, the S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus in Physics at the University of Chicago, recalled with a laugh.