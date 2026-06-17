Nadya Mason appointed as UChicago’s vice president for research

Distinguished physicist Nadya Mason, dean of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, has been named UChicago’s vice president for research, President Paul Alivisatos announced. Her appointment is effective July 1.

In this role, Mason will serve as UChicago’s chief research officer, leading the University’s research partnership activity and the full range of critical support functions that enable faculty scholarship across campus and beyond.

The Robert J. Zimmer Professor of Molecular Engineering, Mason has served as dean of UChicago PME since joining the University in October 2023. The following fall, she was concurrently appointed to the role of interim vice president for science, innovation and partnerships. Her new appointment broadens the scope and impact of her previous interim role to benefit the University’s broader research mission.

“In her time as dean and interim vice president, Nadya has already helped advance major research partnerships and create new opportunities for faculty,” Alivisatos said. “Our scholarly community deserves a chief research officer whose vision matches their ambitions, and I am confident that Nadya will bring her expertise and dedication to bear toward elevating the whole of our research enterprise in the years to come.”

As dean, Mason led UChicago PME through a period of substantial growth and change. She oversaw a landmark partnership with IonQ, which included major investments in quantum infrastructure on campus, and the establishment of the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science.