Nadya Mason appointed as UChicago’s vice president for research

Distinguished physicist Nadya Mason, dean of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, has been named UChicago’s vice president for research, President Paul Alivisatos announced. Her appointment is effective July 1.
In this role, Mason will serve as UChicago’s chief research officer, leading the University’s research partnership activity and the full range of critical support functions that enable faculty scholarship across campus and beyond.
The Robert J. Zimmer Professor of Molecular Engineering, Mason has served as dean of UChicago PME since joining the University in October 2023. The following fall, she was concurrently appointed to the role of interim vice president for science, innovation and partnerships. Her new appointment broadens the scope and impact of her previous interim role to benefit the University’s broader research mission.
“In her time as dean and interim vice president, Nadya has already helped advance major research partnerships and create new opportunities for faculty,” Alivisatos said. “Our scholarly community deserves a chief research officer whose vision matches their ambitions, and I am confident that Nadya will bring her expertise and dedication to bear toward elevating the whole of our research enterprise in the years to come.”
As dean, Mason led UChicago PME through a period of substantial growth and change. She oversaw a landmark partnership with IonQ, which included major investments in quantum infrastructure on campus, and the establishment of the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science.
The new building will principally house UChicago PME, including expanded space for the school’s materials, immunoengineering and quantum research.
During her tenure, she also secured a $21 million gift to establish a new field pioneered by the visionary Berggren Center for Quantum Biology and Medicine, and shepherded the development of 20,000 square feet of new laboratory space for UChicago PME faculty at the Hyde Park Labs complex, which also houses state-of-the-art space for the University’s Biological Sciences Division.
In her role as interim vice president, Mason deepened connectivity across the University’s research enterprise and strengthened external partnerships. That work will grow in her new role, which includes leadership of Science Strategy, Corporate Engagement, and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. It also will include research support in the Office of Research, including University Research Administration, Lab Safety, Research Integrity, the Research Computing Center and Research Development Support.
“Research is how universities transform ideas into knowledge and knowledge into impact, and stepping into this role means I have the honor of supporting that mission across the entire University,” Mason said. “Serving as dean of the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering has been a great privilege, and I look forward to partnering with scholars across campus to continue to build upon UChicago’s eminent research enterprise.”
Alivisatos and Provost Katherine Baicker expect to name an interim dean of UChicago PME in the coming weeks, and will share more information about a formal search process that will launch in the fall.