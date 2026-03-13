Mutant gene behind aggressive adult leukemia offers new clues for treatment

Imagine a tiny superhero inside every cell of your body whose job is to stop damaged cells before they turn dangerous. That superhero is a gene called TP53, and for decades scientists have known it as the “guardian of the genome.”

But what happens when the guardian breaks?

A recent study led by Asst. Prof. Caner Saygin at University of Chicago Medicine has uncovered how TP53 mutations make acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) one of the deadliest and most difficult to treat adult blood cancers. The team’s research, published in Blood Cancer Journal, could point to how doctors might one day outsmart this stubborn disease.

In a healthy cell, TP53 acts like both a brake and an emergency stop button. When DNA gets damaged, this gene either halts the cell to make repairs or orders it to self-destruct before it causes harm.

But when the gene mutates, those safety systems fail. The broken cell can keep dividing even while carrying genetic mistakes, which then pile up until cancer forms.

“In earlier lab work, we found that TP53-mutant ALL cells have increased growth signals and defective cell-death pathways,” Saygin said. “When treated with chemotherapy, these cells accumulate DNA damage, but they don’t die the way they should because the apoptosis pathways are broken, so they persist and eventually cause relapse. That’s why these cancers are so hard to eliminate with standard therapy alone.”

The recent study, which analyzed data from over 800 patients across eight institutions, found that about one in 10 adults diagnosed with ALL had a mutation in TP53. These patients were more likely to relapse and less likely to survive long-term than those without this genetic mutation.

“[This leukemia] is more common in children, so most of what we know comes from pediatric studies. But adult ALL behaves very differently. Adults tend to do worse, and we don’t fully understand why,” Saygin said. “These collaborations helped us recruit older adults with ALL and uncover the unique biology driving their disease.”

The cancer that learns to hide

Doctors have new “smart” medicines called immunotherapies that teach the body’s immune system to spot and destroy leukemia cells. At first, they work well, even in patients with TP53 mutations.

But the research team discovered a disturbing pattern. When TP53-mutant leukemia returned, many of the cancer cells had lost the surface markers that immune drugs target. It’s like the cancer learned to put on camouflage. Without those markers, cutting-edge therapies can’t “see” them anymore. This ability to adapt is one reason adult ALL remains so challenging.