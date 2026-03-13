Mutant gene behind aggressive adult leukemia offers new clues for treatment

Imagine a tiny superhero inside every cell of your body whose job is to stop damaged cells before they turn dangerous. That superhero is a gene called TP53, and for decades scientists have known it as the “guardian of the genome.”
But what happens when the guardian breaks?
A recent study led by Asst. Prof. Caner Saygin at University of Chicago Medicine has uncovered how TP53 mutations make acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) one of the deadliest and most difficult to treat adult blood cancers. The team’s research, published in Blood Cancer Journal, could point to how doctors might one day outsmart this stubborn disease.
In a healthy cell, TP53 acts like both a brake and an emergency stop button. When DNA gets damaged, this gene either halts the cell to make repairs or orders it to self-destruct before it causes harm.
But when the gene mutates, those safety systems fail. The broken cell can keep dividing even while carrying genetic mistakes, which then pile up until cancer forms.
“In earlier lab work, we found that TP53-mutant ALL cells have increased growth signals and defective cell-death pathways,” Saygin said. “When treated with chemotherapy, these cells accumulate DNA damage, but they don’t die the way they should because the apoptosis pathways are broken, so they persist and eventually cause relapse. That’s why these cancers are so hard to eliminate with standard therapy alone.”
The recent study, which analyzed data from over 800 patients across eight institutions, found that about one in 10 adults diagnosed with ALL had a mutation in TP53. These patients were more likely to relapse and less likely to survive long-term than those without this genetic mutation.
“[This leukemia] is more common in children, so most of what we know comes from pediatric studies. But adult ALL behaves very differently. Adults tend to do worse, and we don’t fully understand why,” Saygin said. “These collaborations helped us recruit older adults with ALL and uncover the unique biology driving their disease.”
The cancer that learns to hide
Doctors have new “smart” medicines called immunotherapies that teach the body’s immune system to spot and destroy leukemia cells. At first, they work well, even in patients with TP53 mutations.
But the research team discovered a disturbing pattern. When TP53-mutant leukemia returned, many of the cancer cells had lost the surface markers that immune drugs target. It’s like the cancer learned to put on camouflage. Without those markers, cutting-edge therapies can’t “see” them anymore. This ability to adapt is one reason adult ALL remains so challenging.
Bone-marrow transplantation soon after initial remission was one of the few interventions that led to extended survival. Patients who underwent transplant lived about a year longer on average than those who did not. Still, relapse remained common, underscoring how tenacious TP53-mutant clones can be.
The broader challenge now is combining genomic information with treatment timing and immunotherapy choices to personalize care.
“Right now, we tend to treat adult ALL patients similarly, regardless of their genetics. But our study shows that patients with TP53 mutations need to be treated differently,” Saygin said. “We need to use immunotherapies early and then move quickly to transplant when patients reach remission. We think transplanting up front, based on genetic risk, could improve long-term survival for these patients.”
Why this discovery matters
Understanding TP53 isn’t just about one cancer, but rather unlocking how all cancers evolve and resist treatment.
In many tumors, mutations of this gene make cells nearly immortal. Usually the severity of the mutations also closely tracks with prognosis, meaning two defective copies almost always mean worse outcomes. The new data suggest leukemia behaves differently—which could change how researchers approach TP53 in other cancers as well.
“This work reminds us that TP53’s biology depends on cellular context,” noted co-author Wendy Stock, the Anjuli Seth Nayak Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine. “In blood cancers, this genetic network may be disrupted by other mechanisms entirely, offering opportunities to restore it indirectly.”
The research also underlines that cancer’s progression is variable depending on where it starts. That insight could help researchers design smarter, more flexible treatments that adjust as the cancer changes.
“We’re trying to understand why only a small percentage of people with TP53 mutations develop leukemia, and we’re seeking ways to prevent it—especially in cancer patients who receive chemotherapy or radiation,” Saygin said.
For example, someone with breast cancer who already carries a TP53 mutation has a higher risk of developing therapy-related leukemia later.
The scientists now hope to study TP53-mutant leukemia cells over time, watching how they grow, adapt and possibly reveal new weaknesses. The work combines advanced DNA sequencing, patient samples and computer modeling to trace cancer’s “family tree” as it evolves.
In the long run, decoding TP53’s mysteries could help scientists design drugs that restore its guardian powers or teach the immune system to recognize cancers that try to hide—especially when the body is already fighting another malignancy.
“We want to find ways to protect these patients, so they can live long, healthy lives without that devastating side effect of cancer treatment,” Saygin said.
“Clinical and molecular characterization of TP53-mutant acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults” was published in Blood Cancer Journal in August 2025. Co-authors are Ethan J. Harris, Diren Arda Karaoglu, Madina Sukhanova, Yasmin Abaza, Theodoros Karantanos, Ann-Kathrin Eisfeld, Clare Anderson, Chenyu Lin, Yenny A. Moreno Vanegas, Talha Badar, Alexander Coltoff, Todd C. Knepper, Neval Ozkaya, Hamed Rahmani Youshanlouei, Sinan Cetin, Anand A. Patel, Adam S. DuVall, Michael W. Drazer, Peng Wang, Melissa Tjota, Jeremy P. Segal, Girish Venkataraman, Sandeep Gurbuxani, Jason X. Cheng, Daniel A. Arber, Richard A. Larson, Olatoyosi Odenike, Jonathan Webster, Bijal Shah, Wendy Stock and Caner Saygin.
—This article was originally published on the Biological Sciences Division website.