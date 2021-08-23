Most Americans support vaccine mandates in certain public spaces, survey finds

As COVID-19 cases quickly rise throughout the United States, most Americans support vaccine mandates for crowded events, air travel, health care professionals and workers that interact with the public, according to a new poll from the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

While worries about the COVID-19 virus have grown as cases of the Delta variant rise throughout the country, precautionary measures including mask wearing and social distancing have not returned to the levels seen before vaccines were widely available. Confidence in the vaccines to withstand the variants has not waned, either.

Concerns about contracting the coronavirus are at their highest level since January, with 41% of Americans saying they are extremely or very worried that they or a member of their family would become infected. This is up from 21% in June, the lowest level of concern since the beginning of the pandemic.

Confidence in vaccine effectiveness against new variants has remained largely unchanged since last month. Democrats, older Americans and the vaccinated remain more confident in the vaccines than other Americans.

Despite increased concern about contracting COVID-19, Americans’ precautionary habits have remained largely unchanged since June. At least half continue to stay away from large groups, wear face masks when around people outside their home, and avoid nonessential travel. Vaccinated Americans are more likely to maintain these habits than the unvaccinated.