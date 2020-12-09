Most Americans aren’t committed to taking a COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

With multiple vaccines undergoing review for emergency use authorization, just 47% of Americans plan to get inoculated against coronavirus when a vaccine becomes available. Twenty-six percent do not plan to vaccinate, and 27% are unsure according to the latest survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs at the University of Chicago.

An AP-NORC survey conducted in May found nearly the same results.

Few Americans are very confident in the safety of the vaccine development process and many are unsure that its distribution will be equitable. Most of those who either do not plan to get vaccinated or are currently unsure cite concerns about side effects and how the vaccine was developed and approved. Seventy-five percent of those who do not plan to get immunized say their mind is made up; 25% say it is possible they could decide differently in the future.

Most Americans have been following the news about possible vaccines. Sixty-eight percent have heard or read at least something about the development and approval process. Healthcare workers are the most trusted source of information about vaccines, followed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the federal health agencies. Far more people lack trust in political figures, pharmaceutical companies, and the media when it comes to information on the vaccine.

Few Americans are very or extremely confident that the first available vaccines will have been properly tested for safety and effectiveness and will be distributed quickly, safely and fairly. Those who are willing to be vaccinated and those who have been following news about the development and approval process have more confidence, as do college educated and older Americans.