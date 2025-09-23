Morningstar, Inc. agrees to acquire Center for Research in Security Prices from UChicago

The University of Chicago and Morningstar, Inc. have reached an agreement for Morningstar to acquire the UChicago-affiliated Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP), a leading source of historical market and returns data.

The transaction, valued at $375 million, is an important step in the evolution of CRSP, which was founded at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business more than 65 years ago as the first market database, informing the work of researchers and investors. Over time, the organization expanded to provide investible stock indexes. With a growing share of CRSP’s future opportunities in the commercial investment realm, CRSP’s board and the University agreed that a sale to a major financial services firm would be in the interests of CRSP and UChicago. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“A hallmark of economic scholarship at UChicago has been the rigorous use of data to unlock fundamental market insights, for the benefit of scholars as well as investors—and CRSP has made vital contributions to those advances,” said Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and chair of CRSP’s Board of Directors. “As researchers continue to build on this body of work, CRSP and Morningstar will embark on a new chapter for data-informed investment.”

“By bringing CRSP’s trusted data validation processes and robust indexing methodologies into our fold, we’re reinforcing our commitment to offering high-quality, data-driven tools that empower investors to make smarter decisions,” said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer of Morningstar. “With CRSP’s expertise and our shared focus on delivering exceptional value, we’re excited to create even more opportunities for investors and help them achieve their long-term goals.”

Proceeds from the transaction will provide vital long-term support for research and education, and the agreement will include years of continued access to CRSP’s data for Booth researchers.

“The Chicago Booth community is proud of the positive impact that has come from the collaborations between our scholars and CRSP, and we look forward to continuing that academic work,” Rajan said. “Joining Morningstar will position CRSP for a profitable future, allowing it to explore additional commercial possibilities that are outside the academic mission of the school.”