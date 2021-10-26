MicroBooNE experiment’s first results show no hint of a sterile neutrino

First hints of sterile neutrinos

Neutrinos are neutral, incredibly tiny, and the most abundant particle with mass in our universe—though they rarely interact with other matter. They come in three known types—the electron, muon and tau neutrino—and can switch between these flavors as they travel. This phenomenon is called “neutrino oscillation.” Scientists can use their knowledge of oscillations to predict how many neutrinos of any kind they expect to see when measuring them at various distances from their source.

Starting around two decades ago, data from two particle beam experiments threw researchers for a loop.

In the 1990s, the Liquid Scintillator Neutrino Detector experiment at Los Alamos National Laboratory saw more particle interactions than expected. In 2002, the follow-up MiniBooNE experiment at Fermilab began gathering data to investigate the result in more detail; MiniBooNE scientists also saw more particle events than calculations predicted.

Sterile neutrinos emerged as a popular candidate to explain these odd results. While neutrinos are already tricky to detect, the proposed sterile neutrino would be even more elusive, responding only to the force of gravity. But because neutrinos flit between the different types, a sterile neutrino could impact the way neutrinos oscillate, leaving its signature in the data.

But studying the smallest things in nature isn’t straightforward. Scientists never see neutrinos directly; instead, they see the particles that emerge when a neutrino hits an atom inside a detector.

The MiniBooNE detector had a particular limitation: It was unable to tell the difference between electrons and photons (particles of light) emanating from a neutrino interaction. It was possible photons could be throwing off the numbers, so researchers needed a more nuanced detector. In 2007, the idea for MicroBooNE was born.

MicroBooNE: precision detector

The MicroBooNE detector uses more than 8,000 painstakingly attached wires to capture particle tracks. It’s housed in a 40-foot-long cylindrical container filled with 170 tons of pure liquid argon. Neutrinos bump into the dense, transparent liquid, releasing additional particles that the electronics can record. The resulting pictures show detailed particle paths and, crucially, distinguish electrons from photons.

MicroBooNE’s first three years of data show no excess of electrons—but they also show no excess of photons from a background process that might pinpoint an error in MiniBooNE’s data.

“We’re not seeing what we would have expected from a MiniBooNE-like signal, neither electrons nor the most likely of the photon suspects,” said Fermilab scientist Sam Zeller, who served as MicroBooNE co-spokesperson for eight years. “But that earlier data from MiniBooNE doesn’t lie. There’s something really interesting happening that we still need to explain.”

MicroBooNE ruled out the most likely source of photons as the cause of MiniBooNE’s excess events with 95% confidence and ruled out electrons as the sole source with greater than 99% confidence, and there is more to come. MicroBooNE still has half of its data to analyze and more ways yet to analyze it.

While the first analyses weighed in on the sterile neutrino, additional analyses could provide more information about exotic explanations. There’s even a chance it could still be a sterile neutrino, hiding in even more unexpected ways.

“The data is steering us away from the likely explanations and pointing toward something more complex and interesting, which is really exciting,” Zeller said.

Future neutrino exploration

The anomalous data seen by the earlier MiniBooNE and LSND experiments still need an explanation. So too does the very fact that neutrinos have mass, which is not predicted by the Standard Model. There are also tantalizing possibilities that neutrinos could help explain why there is so much matter in the universe, as opposed to a universe full of antimatter or nothing at all.

MicroBooNE is one of a suite of neutrino experiments on the Fermilab site. Two other pieces will soon join MicroBooNE: The ICARUS detector is set to begin gathering physics data soon, and the Short-Baseline Near Detector is planned to come online in 2023. Together with MicroBooNE, the three experiments form the Short-Baseline Neutrino Program at Fermilab.