Men’s soccer team just two wins away from NCAA title

For the second straight year, the University of Chicago will compete in the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

The third-ranked Maroons (18-2-1) will face Calvin College at 10 a.m. CST Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game will be webcast live here.

UChicago clinched its spot in the semifinals in thrilling fashion, when forward Max Lopez kicked the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Luther College on Nov. 18. Winners of its last six games, UChicago won the University Athletic Association championship for the third straight year.

If UChicago wins, it will play for the NCAA title at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 against the winner of Tufts University and the University of Rochester. UChicago lost in last year’s semifinals in a penalty kick shootout.