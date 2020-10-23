‘I feel like this is a dream’: Student becomes first member of UChicago’s Class of 2025

On Friday morning, Daniel Olmo headed to Whitney M. Young Magnet High School with his family, ready to discuss financial aid and scholarships. But when he arrived, he saw a group of people surrounded by balloons and TV cameras, waiting to deliver even more exciting news: Olmo had been accepted into the University of Chicago.

“I feel like this is a dream,” Olmo said. “[UChicago] is my number one choice, and it has been for a while. And I really appreciate the opportunity to study there.”

In addition to being a first-generation college student, Olmo became the first student admitted to the undergraduate College’s Class of 2025. While most students won’t begin hearing their admissions decisions until winter break, Olmo applied early through a new UChicago Promise program aimed at supporting students in the city of Chicago.

Called Moving Online, Virtually Empowered, Unlimited Potential (MOVE UP), the program expands UChicago Promise’s work to support public and charter school students and families as they navigate the college search, application, admissions and financial aid processes virtually. The program is part of the University’s Stand Together initiative, which aims to increase educational access and career success for underrepresented students.

Through free college advising and college preparation programs, MOVE UP focuses on high school students at Chicago Public Schools, nearly 90% of whom are students of color. MOVE UP also offers the new, rolling early-decision option that Olmo used. It allows CPS students to apply to UChicago anytime during the year and receive a decision quickly.

“Students who commit to UChicago can apply under a new binding early-decision agreement,” said Veronica Hauad, deputy director of admissions at UChicago. “They’ll receive their decision from us just two weeks later, which gives them plenty of time to prepare before classes begin in September of next year.”

Olmo said it was a relief to know he was admitted to UChicago this early. The University also awarded Olmo a CPS Scholarship—a full-tuition, four-year scholarship for outstanding CPS graduates who show the greatest potential for making contributions to the academic, extracurricular and community life of the College.

An academic star who has participated in programming at UChicago for several years, Olmo’s potential is obvious. During his senior year at Whitney Young, he’s interning at GE Healthcare focusing on software engineering, and he’s also a talented pianist who’s earned “superior” ratings from the Illinois High School Association.

At UChicago, he hopes to study ways to combat infectious diseases.

“I’m thinking I want to be a software engineer, a data scientist or do something with epidemiology because that’s something that’s always interested me,” Olmo said. “The current COVID-19 situation has sparked my interest, and I’d like to be part of planning solutions for the future.”