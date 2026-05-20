Medicaid work requirements could cause 1 million missed cancer screenings

A new study from University of Chicago Medicine projects that upcoming federal Medicaid changes could result in more than 1 million missed cancer screenings within two years of taking effect.

In a research letter published in JAMA Oncology, surgical oncologist Sarah Shubeck and Adrian Diaz, a surgical oncology fellow, used recent data and statistical modeling to project the downstream effects of proposed Medicaid work requirements and more frequent recertification rules outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill from the administration of President Donald Trump.

Starting in January 2027, new federal rules will require many Medicaid recipients to prove they are working and recertify their eligibility more often. In practice, these new hurdles will make it more difficult for people to remain insured.

“These new requirements introduce administrative barriers that often mean paperwork or technical errors determine whether someone gets screened for cancer,” Shubeck said. “A particularly concerning aspect is that people who are disproportionately likely to lose coverage are exactly the people most likely to benefit from early cancer detection: younger adults and people from vulnerable social groups.”