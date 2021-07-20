Artfully using LEGO as the building blocks of learning

He also uses LEGO as a way to teach kids how to solve problems. An improviser who free-hands most of his own sculptures, Kaleta asks his students about their initial plans to build, what they had to change along the way and what they learned from the experience. “They learn that it’s OK to edit,” he said. “The first thing you do is not always going to work, and it’s the same for me, too.”

“What I want them to get out of using LEGO is to think outside the box,” he added.

He credits his own Lab education as a formative influence. Enrolled at Lab for all but one year of his N-12 education, Kaleta remembers how his teachers taught him “to ask questions, to not accept the status quo, and to create your own voice. Those are all the things that I try to put into my use of Lego, whether I’m building or teaching with it.”

Kaleta’s use of LEGO, said assistant principal Sarah Abella, fits perfectly within Lab’s mission to encourage children to pursue what they truly love.

“Dave models for children how he follows his passion and encourages them to follow theirs, whether it be superheroes, writing, building or music,” said Abella, LAB’93. “Children are led by Dave’s example of digging deep into something that matters to you.”

Lab’s innovative early childhood program has long been guided by the Reggio Emilia approach, which emphasizes the ability of children to teach themselves through their interactions with their classmates, teachers and environment. As a child, Kaleta found himself channeling this philosophy, even when he left the Lab campus. When he was 8 years old, Kaleta’s mom would bring him to the daycare she ran for Chicago City Colleges. He’d tote along his giant sack of LEGO bricks and sit on the floor, building with the preschool kids.

“And the daycare teachers always said that the children built differently after they had built with me,” he said. “Seeing someone doing something differently can change the way you do it, too.”

His skills have come in handy on the second season of LEGO Masters, in which teams of amateur builders compete in a set of timed, themed challenges. Kaleta said he and his teammate, Richard Dryden of New York, have tried to show that “Lego can be more than just building cool stuff. You can build with intention, and evoke feeling and place in your work.”

Originally scouted for the first season of LEGO Masters along with his wife Devon Wilkop (herself a builder), Kaleta said his experience participating in the competition presented him with the most challenging Lego projects of his life. So far, Kaleta has won one of the competitions—building a massive tower that survived an “earthquake”—and survived elimination the following week despite his team’s LEGO headdress falling apart during judging.