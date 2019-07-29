Krypton reveals ancient water beneath the Israeli desert

Trapping atoms for clues

“The aquifers beneath the Negev don’t get replenished today, so apparently there were times when there was much more rain in the region that collected underground,” said Peter Mueller, a physicist with Argonne’s Trapped Radioisotope Analysis Center, or TRACER.

To determine when and how that might have occurred, the team collected water from more than 20 wells in the area, ranging from 900 to 4,850 feet deep. Then, using a device invented in Yokochi’s lab, they separated out the krypton gas and analyzed it using a technology called Atom Trap Trace Analysis (ATTA).

ATTA measures water for traces of the rare isotope krypton-81, which can date water up to 1.5 million years old. This boosts it well beyond the range of radiocarbon dating, which cannot reach accurately beyond about 40,000 years.

The ATTA analysis suggested that the water in the wells accumulated by means of two major “recharging” events—one about 360,000 years ago and one that occurred less than 40,000 years ago. Both periods coincided with generally cooler climates. These “regional humid periods” were ripe for the development of storms that could provide rainfall adequate to replenish the Negev aquifers.

The team paired the krypton-81 analysis with deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen heavier than that found in “regular” water. Because deuterium has a very different mass from hydrogen, it behaves differently during water evaporation, which eventually becomes clouds and rain. When the evaporation happens quickly, as over the Mediterranean Sea, it shows a peculiar signature compared to global precipitation trends.

Thus scientists can “fingerprint” a body of water based on the particular signature of its stable isotopes. Every climate pattern places its own imprint in that signature, the researchers said. This helped them figure out that the complex signature was a result of mixing two different water bodies—as well as when and where they were replenished, and where the water originated.

Divining ancient water

Through this process, the team determined that water from the two recharge events came from two distinct sources. About 400,000 years ago the region was cooler than the present, and moisture is believed to have been delivered from the Atlantic Ocean in the form of tropical plumes. The more recent recharge, less than 40,000 years ago, may have been the result of Mediterranean cyclones during the last time glaciers were at their highest, called the Last Glacial Maximum.

“To our knowledge, this was the first time that groundwater could directly be used as a climate archive on these long timescales,” said Argonne’s Jake Zappala, postdoctoral appointee at the TRACER Center. “Using the radiokrypton dating, we are able to say when it rained, and the heavy-to-light water ratio directly tells us something about the weather pattern. So we have a direct correlation between time and regional weather patterns.”