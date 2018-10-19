Kevin Boyd named associate vice president and chief information officer

Kevin Boyd, an experienced leader in information technology at universities and corporations, has been appointed associate vice president and chief information officer for the University of Chicago.

Boyd has served as the executive director and chief information officer for University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business for the last six years. He has been interim chief information officer for the University since August, and prior to that he was deputy chief information officer for the University.

“Kevin is an important addition to our team, bringing a deep understanding of the information technology landscape and strong experience in higher education. His leadership will be critical, not just to keep the University on the forefront of technology, but to reduce potential technology-related risks across campus,” said Ivan Samstein, vice president and chief financial officer at the University.

Boyd will lead all aspects of Information Technology Services, including enhancing service delivery and reducing risk in information technology campus-wide. He will focus on developing a shared vision and strategy for IT service delivery and provide leadership in implementing that vision and strategy within the central IT organization and with campus IT partners.

“I look forward to working with colleagues and partners around campus to advance technology—from research labs and classrooms to university-wide systems,” Boyd said.

Boyd’s background includes leading infrastructure teams, project management, quality assurance and e-commerce. Prior to joining Chicago Booth, he served in technology roles at Tribune Company, CNA Financial and United Airlines. Boyd holds a master’s degree in communication systems, strategy and management from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast and electronic communication from Marquette University.