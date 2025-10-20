John F. Kirby appointed director of UChicago’s Institute of Politics

“John’s leadership across multiple parts of government, his expertise in policy, diplomacy, and civic engagement, and his longtime commitment to public service make him exceptionally qualified to carry forward the Institute of Politics’ mission to provide students with the opportunities, mentorship, and perspectives necessary to engage thoughtfully and constructively in civic and political life.”

In a message to the UChicago community, President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Katherine Baicker wrote that Kirby brings deep experience to the role as well as a “distinctive understanding of the importance of informed, active engagement in public life.”

In addition to nearly three decades of military service, Kirby has deep experience that spanned the administration of six presidents of both parties. A familiar figure in the media, he most recently served as White House National Security Communications Advisor on foreign and defense policy issues from 2022 to 2025. He previously served as chief spokesman for the Secretary of Defense and also led public affairs and communications for the U.S. State Department.

John F. Kirby, a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy and former senior spokesman for the Pentagon, State Department and White House, has been appointed director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, effective Nov. 15.

Founded in 2013, the non-partisan Institute of Politics has established itself as a vital center for civic engagement, civil discourse and free expression, where UChicago students can explore pathways to public service and engage in rich discussions on the most pressing issues of our time.

Kirby, who has engaged with UChicago students through their IOP internships in Washington, D.C., said he is committed to working with UChicago students to foster their passion for public service.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at the University of Chicago and the Institute of Politics,” Kirby said. “As a military officer and government official, I saw firsthand the outsized impact the IOP’s programs can have in supporting young people who want to pursue careers in public service or simply be engaged citizens. There’s no more critical time for that work than right now, and I can’t wait to get to Chicago and roll up my sleeves.”

Kirby succeeds Heidi Heitkamp, the former U.S. senator from North Dakota who served as IOP director from 2023 to 2025.

“Heidi Heitkamp is a tough act to follow,” Kirby said. “She took the IOP to a whole new level, and I will work hard to live up to her standards.”

In addition to his experience in public service, Kirby has been a military and diplomatic analyst for CNN and a lecturer at Georgetown University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Florida, a master’s degree in international relations from Troy University and a master’s degree in national security studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I am thrilled to welcome John Kirby as the next director of the IOP,” said David Axelrod, AB’76, the IOP’s founding director and chair of its board of advisors. “He’s a thoughtful, proven leader, whose lifelong devotion to service, extraordinary experience, and demonstrated commitment to constructive dialogue completely align with our values and mission. We are very lucky to have him.”