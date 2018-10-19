Jeffrey Hubbell named to National Academy of Medicine

Jeffrey Hubbell, the Eugene Bell Professor in Tissue Engineering at the Institute for Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago, was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.

Hubbell, who is also an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering, was selected for his work “pioneering the development of cell responsive (bioactive) materials and inventing biomaterials that are now widely utilized in regenerative medicine.”

The professor said he’s “honored to be elected to this prestigious organizations and to have my lab’s work recognized by my peers.”

Hubbell’s research has led to tools and treatments, including nanoparticle vaccines and drug delivery systems, that combat diseases ranging from influenza and type-1 diabetes to tuberculosis and cancer. An entrepreneur, he has co-founded five companies, three of which are based on or related to research he directs at the University of Chicago. His companies create surgical sealants and tissue repair agents, and develop technologies to increase immunotolerance. Along with his associates, he holds 77 patents.

Hubbell joins a cohort of 75 regular and 10 international members elected during the academy’s annual meeting, which was held on Oct. 15 this year.

“As both a pioneering researcher and an early entrepreneur in the field of tissue engineering, Jeff has earned his spot in the academy,” said Matthew Tirrell, dean and founding Pritzker director of IME. “His work has led to advances in treatments for a wide range of diseases—and has positively impacted many lives.”