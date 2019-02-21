‘It’s somewhat surreal’: Women’s lacrosse ready for inaugural varsity season

The opportunity to be the first at anything is rare. That’s why being part of the inaugural varsity women’s lacrosse team at the University of Chicago—set to debut in NCAA Division III competition on Feb. 23 at Stagg Field—is so special for both players and coaches.

“I think it definitely feels like we’re making history because we sort of get to define what that means for us, and set a precedent,” said third-year Maya De Jonge, a team captain. “Whether that’s traditions that we have, or attitudes we have towards the program, I think that’s really cool.”

First-year head coach Kate Robinson is no stranger to starting a program—she did the same at her previous stop in Whitman College in Washington. She coached the former Maroons club team last fall and brought in 16 first-years to join eight upperclassmen to the 2019 squad.

“It’s somewhat surreal to think about,” Robinson said. “Not many coaches get to do something like this in their careers. I feel very fortunate to get to work with such a storied athletic department and incredible student-athletes.”