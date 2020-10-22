An innovative approach to polling during an unprecedented election year

In an unprecedented election year, NORC at the University of Chicago will partner with the Associated Press to survey voters using an innovative approach designed for how the country increasingly votes today: early and by mail.

AP VoteCast will provide insights into the race for president, every race for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as statewide U.S. House races. With an expected sample size of 140,000, it will provide detailed, real-time assessment of the races in all 50 states—data will be used on Election Day by media outlets including Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, NPR, Univision and PBS NewsHour.

“AP VoteCast was designed for a future where more Americans vote before polls open on Election Day than on Election Day itself,” said David Scott, deputy managing editor of the Associated Press. “The pandemic has only accelerated the transition to that future, which means one thing we don’t have to do differently this year is scramble to invent a new way to survey the electorate. We came into 2020 ready for this moment.”