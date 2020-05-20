UChicago initiative to distribute food to South Side surpasses 150,000-meal mark

“It’s encouraging for our volunteers to see this food from the University coming in,” O’Donnell said. “There’s a sense that we’re not in this alone.”

Using existing University infrastructure and dining facilities, UChicago Dining workers are preparing and distributing breakfasts, lunches, and dinners to sites in each of the nine South Side neighborhoods in the University’s focus area (Douglas, Grand Boulevard, Greater Grand Crossing, Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, South Shore, Washington Park and Woodlawn). The effort, set to continue through mid-June, is intended to help bridge the gap in services with immediate assistance as public and private sector responses are fully mobilized.

“The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our city has been profound, particularly on Chicago’s families and communities who were already struggling with access to basic needs like health care, jobs, education and food,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Despite these many challenges, our city has remained resilient, thanks to the incredible work and dedication of institutions like the University of Chicago and its many partners across our city, all of whom have stepped up to serve our city’s residents in their time of great need. Though we still have far to go before our lives return to normal, we will recover from this crisis stronger and more prosperous than we have ever been, thanks to the outstanding work being done every day across Chicago.”

“This program builds on the University’s longtime commitment to the people of the South Side. By working closely with partners like the Greater Chicago Food Depository, we have been able to get this program up and running quickly as a lot of our neighbors don’t have time to wait,” said Derek Douglas, UChicago’s Vice President for Civic Engagement and External Affairs. “During this time of significant need and uncertainty, we hope these efforts are helping to reduce the burden so many in our shared community are carrying.”

“This partnership is putting food into the hands of people who need it during an unprecedented time,” said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. “We thank the University for generously using their facilities and dining team to provide nourishing meals for the community, allowing us to reach more people in need.”