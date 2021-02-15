How will Europe grapple with economic downturn?

The uncertainties tied to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union were compounded in 2020 by the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Those topics dominated a conversation among a panel of leading University of Chicago experts who considered the economic outlook for Europe in the coming year.

The Feb. 2 talk was the third and final of the 2021 Economic Outlook event series presented by the Booth School of Business. The panelists—including Profs. Veronica Guerrieri, Randall S. Kroszner and Brent Neiman of Chicago Booth—focused on the role fiscal and monetary policy played in addressing economic problems over the last year, and discussed how policy makers can confront the challenges still to come. Earlier discussions in Chicago and Hong Kong focused on the U.S. economy and Asia, respectively.

Moderator Stephanie Flanders, senior executive editor for economics at Bloomberg and head of Bloomberg Economics, led the conversation, weaving in questions from the session’s nearly 400 attendees. Some highlights from the event are featured below.