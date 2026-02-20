How quantum science is moving from lab to hospital

In a Q&A, Engel and Solway discuss how the Berggren Center is melding these two diverse fields to create a new generation of “bilingual scientists” fluent in both.

“One of the Berggren Center’s fundamental goals is training a medical workforce to be able to leverage quantum physics,” Solway said. “At the start, we’ll focus on MD/Ph.D. or MD-only students who are interested in quantum systems, so that they can work side-by-side with other Ph.D. quantum scientists in order to develop new devices, diagnostics and potentially even therapeutics.”

“Think of an MRI machine,” said Engel , a professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) and Chemistry Department. “You may not know that it’s flipping nuclear spins in water and imaging the water in your body, but you know when it catches a tumor early enough that it can be treated. Or that using this technology prevented a painful, expensive exploratory surgery. We want the next generation of quantum healthcare to be similarly patient-friendly and effective.”

How does quantum science relate to medicine?

Engel: Quantum science gets a little bit of a strange reputation in the public media, and people like to lean into the philosophy or the science fiction. I want to discard that. It’s much simpler. It’s a mathematical model that we use to represent behaviors of some of the smallest particles that we know. It makes predictions—some of those predictions are a little counterintuitive, but they have been borne out. Quantum science has proven very successful in helping us understand the world around us, so we want to use it to understand the world within us as well.

Solway: Medicine is fundamentally about solving problems. It’s identifying what’s the health problem, figuring out what’s the best solution, working with the patient, and drawing on everything that the physician and the medical community know. With quantum science, quantum sensing and quantum computing reaching a point where they’re suitable for adding to the medical arsenal, it’s very natural to be excited about the prospect of quantum medicine.

What kind of training does it take to work between medicine and quantum science?

Solway: That’s the same challenge as combining basic science research of any stripe with clinical science and insights. Presently, biological basic scientists often work with clinicians who aren’t biological basic scientists, and to do so effectively they each need to learn the other’s terminology and viewpoints. Collaboration between quantum scientists and clinician scientists is a similar situation, though their respective viewpoints and technical languages may be even further apart.

Facilitating their coming together—by learning of each other’s language in a sufficient degree to communicate effectively—is one of the center’s main goals. And experience shows that one outstanding way to facilitate that coming together is to train individuals to become experts in both fields.

Engel: When you take a young student, you put them in a lab between these different principal investigators and they train there, they feel like they’re a full member of both spaces. They’re translators, and those students are the ones who bring the ideas back and forth from hospital bed to quantum lab.

What medical problems could quantum science help solve?

Solway: I would like to detect tissue hypoxia—inadequate oxygenation—throughout the body. Tissue hypoxia plays a very important role in the pathology of lots of diseases, from lung and cardiovascular problems to metabolic disorders and cancer. Being able to visualize oxygen throughout the body using quantum sensor technologies—wow, that would be useful for critical care physicians and for cardiologists and everybody studying disorders in which there isn’t enough blood flow or a disordered metabolism.

Engel: Quantum sensing will let you see things you could never see before. You’re seeing new ways to see what a cell is doing, how they’re talking, how you become more than the sum of the parts, how your cells work together and communicate. Then in some circumstances, you see disease, you can begin to understand what’s wrong.

There are applications ex vivo, calculating new molecules or diagnostics in the laboratory. And then there are research tools that let you see biology in a different way so you can begin to understand the problems that you couldn’t even frame—the questions you couldn’t even ask before. And that’s the most exciting part.



—Adapted from an article originally published on the UChicago PME website.