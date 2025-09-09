How inflation makes the labor market seem hot

Job listings in the United States in 2021 grew plentiful while unemployment was low. To many policymakers and academics, the labor market looked hot.

But those observers had it wrong, according to research by Columbia University’s Hassan Afrouzi, Andrés Blanco of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Andrés Drenik of the University of Texas and Erik Hurst of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

In a working paper published with the National Bureau of Economic Research, they argue that accounting for inflation, which started to surge in 2021 amid COVID-19, wages were actually lower than would have been expected on the basis of pre-pandemic trends. The burst of inflation only made the market appear tight, as workers looked for new jobs to keep up with rising prices.

Recognizing the importance of inflation in such cases could have a big effect on policymaking. If the Fed sees that workers’ wages are losing value, it might view that as a reason to cut rates.

“[But] if the Fed thinks a hot labor market might make inflation even worse, it might not cut interest rates as quickly,” Hurst said.

Workers could end up getting burned by a labor market that’s not actually hot.

The aggregate vacancy-to-unemployment rate—which compares the number of job openings to the volume of job seekers—hit a record high in March 2022. Wages seemed to be going up too, consistent with the conventional wisdom that workers had the upper hand.

But prices rose more than 14% cumulatively between April 2021 and May 2023, a huge jump from annual inflation rates that have, since 2000, averaged closer to 2%. After accounting for this, the researchers find that wages were about 4% below what would have been expected by looking at pre-2020 trends.