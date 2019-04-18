How Crime Lab uses academic research to impact public policy

The violence, Ludwig added, sparked “soul searching” at the University: What was the school’s responsibility to its community? And what was the best way to achieve such goals?

“What great universities are good at doing is research,” said Ludwig, the Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy. “I thought, ‘Why don’t we use research and science and data to try and understand how to solve these problems?’”

A decade later, the work of Crime Lab has inspired a White House initiative, spawned partnerships in Chicago and New York, and drawn tens of millions of dollars in support from local philanthropists and sports teams. It has also produced articles in the Quarterly Journal of Economics and Science, been written about in The New York Times and Washington Post, and trained pre-docs and post-docs who have gone on to academic positions at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Michigan.

At the heart of that success is a willingness to lean on the expertise of nonprofit and civic institutions.

“The work we do is co-producing the evidence,” Ander said. “It’s a true partnership from the get-go. We’re working with the policymakers and practitioners who have such extensive experience with these problems—leveraging their insights and expertise rather than coming to them with fully baked ideas.”

“Within the social sciences, there’s a big divergence between what academic journals care about and what will actually make the world a better place,” Ludwig added. “Because of that, lots of people in government have not found their interaction with social scientists to be very helpful. We encountered a lot of skepticism.”

Ludwig first bounced his idea for Crime Lab off Pollack, the Helen Ross Professor in the School of Social Service Administration. With support from then-SSA Dean Jeanne Marsh and then-UChicago Provost Thomas Rosenbaum, they secured seed funding to launch a fledgling operation.

The next step was to hire Ander, a Joyce Foundation program officer who already had relationships with potential partners around the city. What Ander saw in Chicago wasn’t a dearth of innovative ideas for reducing crime. Although people and organizations were constantly trying promising strategies, there wasn’t a way to assess and learn from the impact of those efforts. That’s where Crime Lab could step in, collecting that data from various government and non-profit agencies that could “only see a piece of the elephant.”

Assemble all those parts together, and a more nuanced and complicated picture of crime and violence emerges.

Crime Lab connected on its very first large intervention. Collaborating with nonprofits Youth Guidance and World Sport Chicago, they conducted a randomized controlled trial to test Becoming a Man—combining the counseling and cognitive behavioral therapy program with an after-school sports component for more than 800 boys during the 2009-10 school year. BAM was founded in 2001, but UChicago helped prove its efficacy, attributing a 44 percent decrease in violent crime arrests to the program in that first study.