How are Americans practicing religion during the pandemic?

An overwhelming majority of people in the United States support restricting or suspending in-person religious services during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Divinity School and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

Conducted April 30-May 4, the poll finds that only 9% of Americans think in-person religious services should continue without any restrictions. The poll also finds that 42% of Americans think those services should be allowed with restrictions, while 48% are in favor of disallowing such services entirely during the pandemic.

By comparison, 67% say people should be allowed to visit outdoor spaces like parks or beaches with restrictions. Democrats and independents are more skeptical than Republicans of opening up each of these things to the public without restrictions during the outbreak.

Those with a religious affiliation are more likely to say in-person services should be allowed without restrictions (10% vs. 3%), while those who do not have a religious affiliation are more likely to say they should not be allowed at all (57% vs. 45%). However, these groups do not differ in their attitudes on whether drive-thru religious services, visiting outdoor spaces, or protests and rallies should be allowed.