Health programs promise personalization. A new tool tests if they deliver

Treating chronic diseases can involve intensive programs designed to change people’s diet, exercise and other health behaviors.

But a typical program, while packed with information and advice, may overlook a fundamental reality: People’s lives can contain a variety of barriers to behaviors that can improve their health.

“The assumption is that if people follow these programs, their health will improve,” said Emily Fu, a clinical psychologist at the University of Chicago. “However, when you consider people’s real lives—busy schedules, different environments, mental health, social determinants of health and life circumstances—all of that affects whether they can engage in recommended behaviors.

“For example, you might recommend that someone walk for 30 minutes a day, but if they live somewhere without sidewalks or where they don’t feel safe walking, that’s not realistic.”

Fu, in her first year in the PITCH Fellowship at UChicago, studies how such real-world conditions influence long-term health. Yet while the importance of tailoring treatments to account for these factors is broadly accepted, it is neither a standardized practice nor well-understood.

“People often say they’re tailoring interventions, especially in behavioral medicine, but they rarely define what that means,” Fu said.

In a paper published in Prevention Science, she proposed a new way to measure whether health interventions are truly tailored to individuals—and showed that personalization can make a measurable difference in how people engage with treatment.

Scoring how well programs are tailored

The new framework describes tailoring as a structured process in which providers assess a participant’s health behaviors, mental health and social circumstances using validated questionnaires and discussions. Providers then work

collaboratively with participants to create a plan that addresses the most relevant barriers.

Fu applied her new Observational Assessment Tool for Tailoring (OATT) to data from two trials of the Family Check-Up 4® Health intervention, an adaptation of the internationally recognized Family Check-Up®, designed to support families to promote positive child outcomes. Families periodically met with a trained FCU4Health coordinator to develop strategies for improving health. At the beginning of the intervention and a year later, these families completed multiple surveys about family, parent and child health behaviors, mental health and social needs.

Using video recordings of feedback sessions with the FCU4Health coordinator and the parent, Fu and collaborators developed an observation-based scoring system to evaluate how well coordinators tailored their recommendations.

Coders watched nearly 200 recorded sessions across two trials, examining whether coordinators accurately identified the family’s needs and collaborated with them to develop personalized goals.