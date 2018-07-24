Guilt-prone people more likely to be trustworthy, study shows

It turns out your mother was right: Guilt is a powerful motivator. New research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business finds that when it comes to predicting who is most likely to act in a trustworthy manner, one of the most important factors is the anticipation of guilt.

In a study recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Asst. Prof. Emma Levine and co-authors from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University identify a trait predictor of trustworthy intentions and behavior. The researchers also provide practical advice for deciding in whom we should place trust.

Among the study’s key findings: A person’s tendency to anticipate feeling guilty, which the researchers call “guilt-proneness,” is the strongest predictor of how trustworthy that person is—more so than a variety of other personality traits (extraversion, openness, agreeableness, neuroticism and conscientiousness).

Guilt-proneness differs from guilt. Whereas guilt elicits reparative behavior following a transgression, guilt-proneness reflects the anticipation of guilt over wrongdoing and causes people to avoid transgressing in the first place. People who rank high in guilt-proneness feel a greater sense of interpersonal responsibility when they are entrusted, and as such, are less likely to exploit the trust others place in them.