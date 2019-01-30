Finding fault lines in the next generation

“We were disturbed by the negative and narrow focus on marginalization and gun violence in the dialogue on Chicago’s young people,” Knight said. “That’s never the whole story. We wanted to understand how young adults, particularly those of color, negotiate the city’s myriad constraints in order to find safety and dignity, and craft a future for themselves and their communities. We wanted to capture that complexity.”

“When we pay attention to the stories of young people,” Brower said, “we start to see a clearer picture of what inequality, opportunity and resistance look like in our city.

“These narratives help us reimagine a Chicago where all young people can thrive, discover joy and experience power—regardless of where they grow up and live in the city. This report is meant to help facilitate that conversation.”

Among its many findings, the report discovered 36 percent of young Chicagoans want to eventually leave the city due to safety concerns, racial inequalities and lack of opportunities. For young adults in Englewood, which is predominately black, that figure rose to nearly 43 percent.

Those responses may not bode well for local population trends. Chicago was the only major American city to lose population from July 2016 to July 2017, dropping 0.14 percent for a net loss of 3,825 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Eleven of the 24 other largest cities in the United States saw population spikes of over 11,000, with San Antonio and Phoenix gaining more than 24,000.

The study revealed widespread concern and disappointment about the responsiveness of politicians, access to quality education, public safety and discrimination by police in neighborhoods that are predominately African-American and Latinx. It also detailed how attitudes toward such issues differed between young people of color and young white adults—as well as where their thoughts overlapped and intersected.

Rethinking ‘two Chicagos’

The results, Cohen said, disrupt the popular idea of “two Chicagos,” an oversimplification that flattens the nuances in how various communities experience racism.

For example, nearly all young black adults from Englewood surveyed felt discriminated against in job interviews or in the workplace because they often had to leave their neighborhood for employment. Latinx and Asian-American youth, on the other hand, were at times more insulated from such discrimination—thanks in part to economic opportunities provided by Latinx- and Asian-owned businesses within those neighborhoods.

Perceptions of freedom varied among different groups of young adults, according to the study results. African-Americans more frequently described freedom as a personal attitude and outlook, while Latinx young adults stressed self-acceptance and appreciation. Asian-Americans often described freedom in terms of economic opportunity and prosperity, while a plurality of young white Chicagoans reported feeling free everywhere in the city.

Many respondents also highlighted how they remain attached to Chicago. Young adults in Chinatown-Bridgeport, Englewood and Pilsen cited their bonds with their families and communities—and feeling safe despite what they called inaccurate media portrayals of their neighborhoods.

Asked where he felt happiest, one 23-year-old Latino resident responded with “right here in Pilsen.”