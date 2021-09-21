Explore UChicago’s redesigned main website

The University of Chicago has launched a new design of its main website, creating a visually immersive experience that allows audiences to learn more about UChicago’s intellectual community and explore its campus and programs.

Through digital storytelling, the redesigned website invites users to explore who we are and what we value, life on campus and in Hyde Park, and the impact the University has in Chicago and the world.

“UChicago is one of the world’s leading research universities, and this website tells the story of what makes it so distinct—from the field-defining research of scholars to the transformative education for students,” said Paul M. Rand, vice president for communications at the University. “For many people, the website is their first interaction with the University and our campus, and we want to provide an engaging experience for audiences across the world.”

The new website includes streamlined navigation, making information easier to find for users—whether they be members of the campus community, prospective students and visitors, or others interested in the University. The visual design highlights the beauty of campus and diversity of the UChicago community, while delivering a mobile-friendly user experience.

The project was a collaboration between University Communications, IT Services and numerous campus partners. The website was designed by Rightpoint, a leading Chicago-based firm.

Please share your feedback on the website here.