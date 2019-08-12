Eugene Parker on first year of namesake NASA mission: ‘It’s pretty exciting stuff’

“Parker Solar Probe is blazing a trail as she orbits through the corona; she’s behaving beautifully,” said Fox. “We’re actually very excited because we have more than twice as much data as we had expected.”

Parker Solar Probe has circled the sun twice thus far, and on Sept. 1 will reach its closest point to the star yet.

“It’s pretty exciting stuff,” said Parker, who is the only living person to have a NASA mission named after them.

A simulation of Parker Solar Probe’s orbit around the sun.

The spacecraft, built by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory to withstand the intense heat and radiation coming off the sun, is a marvel of engineering. It is the fastest-moving object built by humans, traveling at more than 150,000 miles per hour. It must constantly orient itself to keep its shield—a four-and-a-half inch-thick slab of carbon composite that can withstand the 2,500-degree Fahrenheit temperatures—between itself and the star. (Except for one especially tough instrument, built by UChicago alum Justin Kasper, which peeks around the edge of the craft to scoop up particles of the solar wind).

‘Fascinating every step of the way’

Parker Solar Probe will come closer than any other spacecraft to the sun, seeking to understand multiple mysteries about our star—such as why the corona around the sun is actually hotter than the surface of the sun itself.

“You rarely have a space mission that doesn’t come up with the unexpected, and it’s actually going to get more exciting as the mission goes on and crosses into regions that spacecraft have never been in before,” Parker said. “It’s just fascinating every step of the way.”