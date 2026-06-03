“ElectrolyteGPT” can generate new formulations for battery development

Battery electrolytes aren’t just one chemical, but a complex mixture of salts, solvents and additives interacting and reacting with each other.

Artificial intelligence has made great headway in helping select ideal materials to go into that chemical soup. But a team from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering is using AI to generate the entire formulation, balancing the complicated tradeoffs and interactions that go into the electrolytes that make batteries possible.

The research, published in JACS Au, is the next step in the Amanchukwu Lab’s ongoing development of an AI for battery work, which they’ve nicknamed “ElectrolyteGPT.”

“Next-generation battery electrolytes must meet multiple, often conflicting property requirements,” said Jaemin Kim, SM’25, the first author on the study. “With the model’s capability of generating outputs under diverse conditions, ElectrolyteGPT is able to generate novel candidates satisfying the desired properties simultaneously.”

The AI doesn’t just set the ingredients, but the concentrations, mixture ratios and other facets of the blend, hitting targets the researchers set on everything from conductivity to stability to viscosity.

Synthesizing the AI’s recommendations found several novel compositions that performed as well as top-of-the-line electrolytes in lithium metal batteries. It’s an important step toward the long-term goal of finding electrolytes that outperform the current best, said corresponding author Neubauer Family Asst. Prof. Chibueze Amanchukwu.

“We had a number of compositions that performed on par with the state of the art, and so that was exciting for us,” Amanchukwu said. “We can generate compositions that can mimic what some of the best scientists have done, but there’s still lots of work ahead.”

Exploring a vast chemical space

Many estimate the number of potential molecules for battery electrolytes is 10 to the 60th power—more than all the stars in the sky. Exploring each of those molecules for battery components, cancer drugs or other previously undreamed materials is simply beyond the human lifespan.

That’s just the molecules themselves, not the practically infinite possible ways to combine them in different formulations.

“While it’s infeasible to explore the entire near-infinite electrolyte space, generative AI can navigate the ‘unmapped’ areas of chemistry and generate a molecule that has never been synthesized before,” Kim said.