Duality quantum accelerator accepts six startups into inaugural cohort

Duality, a first-of-its-kind accelerator for quantum companies, has accepted into its inaugural cohort six startups from across the United States and abroad. The 12-month program will provide training from the University of Chicago, as well as opportunities from Duality’s other founding partners.

Launched in April 2021 as the nation’s first quantum startup accelerator, Duality supports next-generation startups focused on quantum science and technology. It is led by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at UChicago and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), along with founding partners, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory and P33.

Through Duality, each startup in the inaugural cohort—also known as Cohort 1—will receive $50,000 in unrestricted funding and mentorship from top quantum experts.

They will also receive world-class business and entrepreneurship training from the Polsky Center and the Booth School of Business, and engage networks, facilities and programming from Duality’s founding partners.

“Quantum technologies of the future that address unmet needs with disruptive business models simply cannot be built in isolation” said Chuck Vallurupalli, the newly appointed senior director of Duality and a seasoned business executive with over 20 years of experience scaling startups. “We are pleased to welcome six startups into the inaugural cohort of Duality and offer them a unique set of resources to help them grow.”

These are the six companies selected for Cohort 1:

Axion Technologies, based in Tallahassee, Florida, and led by Carol Scarlett, is developing a quantum random number generator for high performance computing systems.

Great Lakes Crystal Technologies, based in East Lansing, Michigan, and led by Keith Evans, is developing a commercial manufacturing process for semiconductor-grade diamond materials for photonics, electronics and quantum technology applications.

qBraid, based in Hanover, New Hampshire, and led by Kanav Setia, is developing a cloud-based platform for managed access to other quantum computing software and hardware.

QuantCAD, based in Iowa City, Iowa and led by Michael Flatté, is developing simulation software for modelling noise and current in quantum devices such as high-resolution quantum sensors.

Quantopticon, based in Guildford, England, and led by Mirella Koleva, is developing simulation software for designing and optimizing quantum optical devices.

Super.tech, based in Chicago and led by Pranav Gokhale, is developing software that accelerates quantum computing applications by optimizing across the system stack from algorithms to control pulses.

These companies were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from all over the globe and vetted by an internal review process. The selected ventures were approved by the Duality Governing Board.