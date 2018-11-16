Donation to expand Education Lab partnership with Chicago Public Schools

The gift will further this work by expanding services and generating rigorous evidence about effective solutions, specifically targeting student populations at high risk of school dropout or violence victimization. With this support, the Education Lab will work to design, implement and test the most effective ways to narrow the opportunity gap and improve academic achievement through personalization, socio-emotional supports and ambitious efforts to re-engage students at greatest risk of dropping out.

The Education Lab partners with programs and generates evidence about how cities can improve academic achievement and attainment and ensure that all students can achieve their potential. It is directed by Jens Ludwig, the McCormick Foundation Professor at the University of Chicago and Prof. Jonathan Guryan of Northwestern University.

Launched in 2011, the Education Lab is part of UChicago’s Urban Labs, housed at the Harris School of Public Policy. The Labs work to improve human lives across the areas of crime, education, poverty, health, and energy and the environment.

The Education Lab is one of three nonprofits serving Chicago’s students to receive a donation from AbbVie, including Communities in Schools, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering at-risk students; and City Year, which recruits AmeriCorps members to serve full-time as tutors and mentors.

“A solid foundation in education can be life-changing for all children and allows them to gain the confidence and tools they need to recognize that their potential is limitless and their futures are bright, irrespective of where they grow up,” said Laura Schumacher, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of AbbVie. “We are stepping up for children in our backyard of Chicago and across the nation by elevating the missions of our three new partners, who have demonstrated how their programs make a deep impact for students.”

With this support, the Education Lab and the Chicago Public Schools will work to leverage local innovation, data and evidence to ensure that every student in Chicago has the support they need to succeed in school and achieve their potential.