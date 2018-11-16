Donation to expand Education Lab partnership with Chicago Public Schools

A transformative gift from AbbVie Pharmaceuticals announced on Nov. 16 will expand the partnership between the University of Chicago Education Lab and the Chicago Public Schools to better support Chicago’s most vulnerable youth. This $15 million gift will connect underserved students with promising programs, and will enable the Education Lab and Chicago Public Schools to co-produce evidence to guide policy and practice in Chicago and nationally.
“We are proud to continue our work with the Chicago Public Schools on innovative approaches to better serve Chicago’s students,” said Roseanna Ander, executive director of the Education Lab at the University of Chicago. “AbbVie’s support will help generate evidence about the most effective ways to close the opportunity gap and ensure that all students have the support they need to achieve their potential.”
The investment builds on AbbVie’s longstanding commitment to underserved populations, on the extraordinary strides Chicago has made in tackling pressing education policy challenges, and on the Education Lab’s partnership with the Chicago Public Schools and local nonprofits in service of local students.